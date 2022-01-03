Hudson Hot Air Affair: Let the fun begin

Hudson Hot Air Affair announces its 2022 event theme of “S’Mores and More, Balloons Galore” for the 33rd annual celebration on February 4—6, 2022. Known as the premier hot air balloon rally and winter festival in the Midwest, this fun, family-friendly community event is presented by WESTconsin Credit Union and supported by hundreds of sponsors, partners and volunteers.

This year’s camping theme will be observed throughout the Hot Air Affair weekend with the return of many of the popular outdoor events like the Torchlight Parade and fireworks, mass ascensions hot air balloon launch (weather permitting), and the popular Moon Glow/Field of Fire.

Several countdown events are planned in January to lead up to this camping themed winter festival. They begin on Friday, Jan. 7, 6:30—9 pm with a kick off fundraiser meat raffle at Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse. Join us for a fun evening, great prizes and support the Hot Air Affair.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9—11 am, Dick’s Bar & Grill will host their annual Breakfast Crafts for Kids. Come have breakfast and see a hot air balloon basket—plus a free art event for the kids.

The St. Croix County Parks are hoisting a series of Learn to Snowshoe Classes in January and February: Jan. 15 & 21 at Stanton County Forest, Jan. 22 at Homestead Parklands on Perch Lake, Feb.5 at Glen Hills Park and Feb. 18 & 19 at Kinnickinnic County Forest.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 am—1 pm is the countdown event at County Market. Celebrate the camping theme, see a hot air balloon basket, and coloring sheets for kids.

The YMCA Day Camp DayCroix will host its annual Candlelight Hike & Ski on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 5—8 pm. Come enjoy candle-lit trails for cross-country skiing and hiking and see a hot air balloon.

Now thru Jan. 25 is the S’more Wars Recipe Contest. Submit recipes to Grand Fête with taste testing and voting on Feb. 5.

Audrey Martin will present a Canvas Party Painting Class on Thursday., Jan. 27 at 6 pm, featuring camping picture, at Cracked Barrel Winery.

The Hudson Lions Club is coordinating the Taste of Hot Air Affair S’mores and More, Balloons Galore Edition at Camp St. Croix-RCU Discovery Center, on Sat., Jan. 29, from 7—11 pm. Enjoy spirits, wine, beer tastings, along with hot appetizers and s’more appetizers, chocolates, cheeses and sweets. Live music by Boondoggle with a silent auction, and wine pull fundraisers.

Let the fun begin, as all of these events usher in the 33rd annual Hudson Hot Air Affair on February 4—6, 2022. Find details about these countdown events and all of the Hot Air Affair events and sponsors at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or visit us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.

