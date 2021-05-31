Ideadvance Seed Fund opens round of funding with expanded eligibility

MADISON – Ideadvance Seed Fund encourages small businesses looking to solve problems in new ways and diversify into new markets to apply for grant money and business mentorship.

The deadline to apply is July 9. To apply, go to wisconsinctc.org/ideadvance.

This twelfth round of money and mentorship for Wisconsin-based businesses now includes expanded eligibility and tracks for established small businesses with innovative approaches.

The Ideadvance program fosters teams that want to advance a scalable, profitable business model. Grant dollars are earned after demonstrating key learnings toward commercialization goals. Awardees are supported by a teaching team, mentors and the program manager as they work through the Ideadvance Lean Startup program.

Changes to the Ideadvance program this year make it possible for businesses with a team member associated with any UW System institution, including UW-Madison, to compete in this grant program.

Last year’s awards went to a range of ideas, from an art-inspired new solar design to an innovative beverage product incorporating fruit-based shrubs.