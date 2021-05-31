Ideadvance Seed Fund opens round of funding with expanded eligibility

MADISON – Ideadvance Seed Fund encourages small businesses looking to solve problems in new ways and diversify into new markets to apply for grant money and business mentorship.
The deadline to apply is July 9. To apply, go to wisconsinctc.org/ideadvance.
This twelfth round of money and mentorship for Wisconsin-based businesses now includes expanded eligibility and tracks for established small businesses with innovative approaches.
The Ideadvance program fosters teams that want to advance a scalable, profitable business model. Grant dollars are earned after demonstrating key learnings toward commercialization goals. Awardees are supported by a teaching team, mentors and the program manager as they work through the Ideadvance Lean Startup program.
Changes to the Ideadvance program this year make it possible for businesses with a team member associated with any UW System institution, including UW-Madison, to compete in this grant program.
Last year’s awards went to a range of ideas, from an art-inspired new solar design to an innovative beverage product incorporating fruit-based shrubs.
Diverse teams from all parts of Wisconsin are invited to connect early with New Idea Concierge Idella Yamben or Brian Walsh (uwideadvance@lists.wisconsin.edu or 608-263-3315) to take advantage of resources that can guide them through the application process. An introductory video is also available.
Ideadvance, launched in 2014, has awarded grants to 73 distinct awardees, totaling $2.7 million in funding disbursements.
New this year, there are two Stage 1 tracks:
1. Small Business Innovation ($15,000): Applicants are early stage, likely startup, with at least two dedicated full-time or part-time employees. These awardees are likely to pursue follow-on funding through revenue, angels or venture capital funding, and therefore focus Lean Startup learning objectives toward a sales launch with pilot customers and consider debt financing and/or equity financing.
2. Partnered Innovation ($25,000): Applicants may be established businesses or startups with no more than 50 employees and appropriate annual receipt size exclusions. Awardees should be actively engaged with or expect to require partner expertise toward commercialization of an innovative process or deep technology. Partnered Innovation Track awardees are likely to have more technology risk and pursue follow-on funding through a partner strategy, grants, contracts, or equity investment; and therefore, focus Lean Startup learning objectives towards a pilot or fully executed partner agreement or engagement for competitive grant/contract, debt and/or equity financing.
Stage 2, with follow-on funding up to $30,000, helps a select few to advance their business models to deliver customer solutions and attract investors.