Interior design graduate receives diploma 70 years after her grandma

“Stout was one of them,” she said. “I knew of Stout because of my grandma. And my dad, John, coached swimming and diving there in the 1980s. So, it unexpectedly became a family tradition I wanted to follow.”

John Miller said his mom always held UW-Stout in high regard. “It was because of her positive influence that I became interested in coaching there and Jackie went to school there,” he said. “Jackie and I found it funny that my mom knew the names of most of the buildings because she had them as teachers.”

Jackie said her grandma always enjoyed working with kids and had a knack for teaching. Carol chose UW-Stout because it had the best home economics program in the state, “almost the exact same way I found Stout,” Jackie said.

“She would always tell me stories about living on campus — her dorm was what is now the Alumni Association building in the Louis Smith Tainter House — and the fun times she had with her friends.”

Carol was involved in many clubs across campus, including the Arts and Crafts Club and the Women’s Athletic Association, and she served as president of the Intersociety Council and the Philomathean Society. Later, she served as a member of the university’s Alumni Association.