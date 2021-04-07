Interior design student named to Future 100 list

Cook submitted a portfolio as part of her Metropolis Future 100 application. The portfolio included another concept design, a library for teenagers. That design helped her win the BWBR prize in 2020, a contest for UW-Stout students sponsored by the St. Paul architecture and design firm.

“I wanted it to feel like a community, a safe space for teens to go and learn and a place that inspires collaboration,” she said.

Students design with a software program called Revit. “You can render your design in 3D and walk through it on your computer,” said Cook, but she also carries around a sketchbook so she can quickly record her ideas on paper.

The library project featured design elements based on color theory research she did in a psychology class. She is minoring in psychology.

At UW-Stout, she has appreciated the opportunities to engage directly with many professors and be involved on campus.

“Professors have made a huge impact on who I am as a designer. They’re not afraid to tell you that you need to start pushing yourself. I didn’t think I was the best art student in my first art classes, but I definitely improved,” Cook said.

Pecha returned the compliment.