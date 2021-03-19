International student learning to better help injured workers at Stout

With international students being able to travel again this spring, Kim and her husband moved to Menomonie.

She is now studying on campus. And although all of her classes are still online, many things have changed. She has access to more resources, like the University Library, Stout Adventures and the Vocational Rehabilitation Lab, which she wasn’t able to access online in Korea.

“I can practice counseling in person with my peers in my pre-practicum course in the campus lab. In-person is so much better for reading people’s cues and nonverbal signals. You can’t really do that virtually. I feel more connected with my professors and peers now.”

Empowering others and removing barriers

Kim thinks the rehabilitation counseling program offers opportunities to learn more about others. She is learning she can help more than people with physical disabilities. She can help people with mental illnesses too. And she’s learning more about herself.

“A disability doesn’t define a person. It is a part of their experience. I think if I study and build myself up in the field, I can be really helpful. It’s exciting to broaden my perspective and deepen my understanding of others to be a better counselor. I strive to be someone helpful,” she said.