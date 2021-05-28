'It’s wheelie awesome!' Oaklawn students getting their laps' worth from bike route

In this unusual year of in-person learning, one new activity at Oaklawn Elementary really had student hearts and legs pumping. The newly-established Oaklawn Single Track bike route provided opportunities for students to get out and ride bikes during the school day. Established by the 5th graders last fall, the route navigated the grounds of Oaklawn for .7 mile, including a hill on the south side and some tricky tree-trunk chicanes.

Many students rode to school on Single Track days, and some parents dropped oﬀ bikes as well. The students practiced safe riding with helmets and good communication. Students encouraged one another by cheering each other up the hill and goading their classmates into “just one more lap!”

5th Grade Teacher, Matt Wigdahl, helped paint lines to deﬁne the route and often rode alongside the student bikers. “Providing surprising activities at school helps students feel inspired and connected to their learning community. I was grateful we were able to think creatively and try this new idea.”

"It's so fun I want to do it every day!” said Ben Thompson, a 5th grader. "This bike trail has been proven to make you feel happier and healthier by each lap."