Jeans & Jewels Virtual Gala celebrates CFDC’s 25th Anniversary

Get ready to celebrate the Community Foundation of Dunn County’s (CFDC) 25th anniversary with our annual Jeans and Jewels Charity Gala!

All year, the CFDC has been honoring its 25th year of service to the community with special challenges designed to create new funds and provide support to local nonprofit organizations. Our Jeans and Jewels Gala is our year-end celebration honoring this silver anniversary.

This year’s gala will not be held in person. Instead, we will have our auctions, raffles and an altered version of Dessert Dash held virtually on Saturday, November 7 starting at 5 p.m. All raffle tickets will be distributed offline and can be purchased by contacting the CFDC at 715-232-8019. Our usual silent and live auctions will be combined into a virtual auction which can be accessed by registering for free at www.jeansandjewels.givesmart.com.

While participation in this event is free of charge, tickets can be optionally purchased in the form of a Gala in a Box, a care package filled with delicious wine, snacks and other goodies for you and a friend to enjoy the evening of the event.