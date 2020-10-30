Jeans & Jewels Virtual Gala celebrates CFDC’s 25th Anniversary

Get ready to celebrate the Community Foundation of Dunn County’s (CFDC) 25th anniversary with our annual Jeans and Jewels Charity Gala!
All year, the CFDC has been honoring its 25th year of service to the community with special challenges designed to create new funds and provide support to local nonprofit organizations. Our Jeans and Jewels Gala is our year-end celebration honoring this silver anniversary.
This year’s gala will not be held in person. Instead, we will have our auctions, raffles and an altered version of Dessert Dash held virtually on Saturday, November 7 starting at 5 p.m. All raffle tickets will be distributed offline and can be purchased by contacting the CFDC at 715-232-8019. Our usual silent and live auctions will be combined into a virtual auction which can be accessed by registering for free at www.jeansandjewels.givesmart.com.
While participation in this event is free of charge, tickets can be optionally purchased in the form of a Gala in a Box, a care package filled with delicious wine, snacks and other goodies for you and a friend to enjoy the evening of the event.
The evening will also be accompanied by a live stream program that will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. The evening’s program will feature speakers, video presentations and raffle drawings. The virtual auction will close between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A special thank you to our Visionary Sponsors Celene Frey and Roy Ostenso for their $15,000 donation to Jeans and Jewels! Their sponsorship also opens a new endowment fund that will forever provide yearly contributions to the CFDC’s operations budget.
CFDC staff and board members can’t wait to see you tune in!
The CFDC (formerly Greater Menomonie Area Community Foundation) was established in 1995 by a group of concerned citizens who saw a need for a community of donors to enhance the quality of life in the Dunn County area. We work to improve our community and solve problems, by identifying situations in need of community attention, engaging key stakeholders together to work collaboratively toward solutions on tough issues and longstanding community problems, by making key connections, starting meaningful dialogues, and mobilizing resources and ideas for real and lasting results in Dunn County. We are the local leader in nonprofit advocacy, education, information and networking. Visit cfdunncounty.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!