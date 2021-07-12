 Skip to main content
John Heimbuch performs Charlie Bethel's Beowulf at Nønic Brewery
John Heimbuch is performing Charlie Bethel’s popular one-man Beowulf at Nonic Brewery on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

This faithful and accessible adaptation of this classic Old English poem about a warrior king and some famous monsters, emphasizes the wit, vigor and meaty language of the original Anglo-Saxon epic.

In recognizing Heimbuch, Pamela Espeland of the MinnPost said in May 2020, “Heimbuch was the poet narrator, pulling us into a strange, ancient world of beasts and blood and bravery. He was the heroic Beowulf and the helpless King Hrothgar; the wise, philosophical “gold-ringed” Queen Wealththeow; the ravening monster Grendel and his swamp-monster mother; young Wiglaf, Beowulf’s successor; and more. He postured, he roared, he fought epic battles. He made us shiver and laugh. It was an hour of powerful theater. Some parts sounded as if they could have been written today, which is true of all great stories."

Charlie Bethel was the creator of numerous critically acclaimed solo shows, including Beowulf, Gilgamesh, The Odyssey, Call of the Wild, Seven Poor Travellers and others, many of which premiered at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. He also performed at Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Trinity Rep, Utah Shakespearean Festival, North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Illusion Theater, Jungle Theatre, Walking Shadow Theatre Company, Joseph Campbell's Centenary Celebration, and the Mythic Journeys Conference in Atlanta. He passed away in 2017 and is deeply missed by his many friends and family.

Info

EVENT: Beowulf

ADAPTED BY: Charlie Bethel

PERFORMED BY: John Heimbuch

DATE/TIME: Friday, July 16th at 7 p.m.

VENUE: Brewery Nønic, in the back room, 621 4th St W, Menomonie, WI 54751

TICKETS: Free, Pay What You Can

RUNTIME: Approximately one hour.

DIRECTED BY: Amy Rummenie

RECOMMENDED AGE: 13+

