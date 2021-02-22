Joint statement from chancellors at UW-Stout, UW-River Falls and UW-Eau Claire about plans for fall

A joint statement from Chancellor Frank, Foster and Schmidt:

Nothing is more important to our three universities in western Wisconsin than ensuring our students have the opportunity to succeed and thrive. We know that we all do that best through a more traditional college experience, where students, faculty and staff interact and engage in person. That is why we are joining with UW System President Tommy Thompson in pledging that each of our institutions will plan for a traditional full college experience for the fall semester with in-person classes and rich co-curricular and extra-curricular offerings.

Our campuses have done a tremendous job since March 2020 in providing our students with quality education through a mix of online, in-person and hybrid classes as we adopted health and safety practices to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our communities. Our extensive testing protocols for our students and employees have been a success. President Thompson said, “We now see COVID infection rates below 1 percent,” which is a testament to the dedication and commitment to health and safety demonstrated by our students and employees.