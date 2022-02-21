Joint statement on updated masking expectations from UW Eau Claire, River Falls and Stout

This morning, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced that he is working with UW System universities to end the mandatory masking requirements as soon as Tuesday, March 1, and no later than spring break. See the original news release here.

As a result of this UW System decision, masking requirements will be suspended at UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout at the end of the day on Friday, March 11.

The universities are proud to have served their communities by offering testing, vaccinations and contributing to the overall public health in the region throughout the pandemic and are prepared to begin the transition from pandemic to endemic operations. Communities, school districts and institutions across the state are phasing out mask requirements as COVID-19 cases are declining and hospitalizations are decreasing.

Ensuring primary vaccinations and a booster shot have been received and wearing a well-fitted mask such as a KN95 or N95 continues to be the best protection against COVID-19. All who want to continue wearing masks on campus are encouraged to do so and to respect everyone’s right to make that personal decision. The universities will continue to monitor COVID-19, consult with public health professionals and adjust policies if circumstances change.

Free COVID-19 testing remains available for university and community members at all three of the universities through Friday, April 1.

In addition to providing COVID-19 testing, the following vaccination clinics will be offered:

UW-Eau Claire Campus Vaccination Opportunity

Wednesday, Feb. 23

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Student Health Service

Students and employees can call 715-836-5360 for an appointment.

For more information, please visit the following links:

