Julia Nunes: Celebrating community, agriculture at a fair

Fair season in Wisconsin is starting to wrap up, but there are still a few more that you can add to your calendar! After attending some of Wisconsin’s county and district fairs and the Wisconsin State Fair this summer, I have come to realize what Wisconsin fairs mean to our communities.

Food is a staple of fairs in our state and there are plenty of tasty and unique food options to enjoy at each one. From the classic fried cheese curds to more exotic options like deep fried pink squirrel, gator claw on a stick, or a glazer donut pork sandwich, you can eat to your heart’s desire at Wisconsin fairs.

Another highlight for many Wisconsin’s fair-goers is the entertainment. One thing is certain about Wisconsinites – we like to have a good time. The fair is an amazing place to fill your stomach, have a good laugh, take a ride on the tilt-a-whirl, or jam out to your favorite music.

The attractions are often the reason many fair goers stay late into the evening, enjoying the fair atmosphere and each other’s company. Whether your fair is having a live comedian, featuring a local band, or a big name artist, there are entertainment options for the whole family.