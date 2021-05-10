Katie L. Wantoch: EXTending a hand in Dunn County

The below-average temperatures have not limited the amount of time that farmers have spent in the fields so far this year. Temps have ranged widely, with some frost advisory warnings in our area and hard freezes occurring in Northern Wisconsin. Some crops may have been injured or set back, including forages and budding fruit trees, and may result in reduced production. Total days suitable for fieldwork in Wisconsin is the highest (18 days) that has been seen in the past five years (2017-2021), according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moistures may be getting dry so rain showers will be welcomed. Pastures are greening up nicely for livestock. I am hoping that more May showers will help those trees and flowers bloom and crops to sprout this month.

Corn planting started in earnest last week despite the cool spring weather. The beginning of May is still considered to be in the optimum range for the corn planting date response. According to Joe Lauer, UW-Madison and Extension State Corn Specialist, “Soon we will be on the downhill side of this response where grain yield decreases AND grain moisture increases. However, there can be quite a bit of variability associated with this response.”