Katie L. Wantoch: EXTending a hand in Dunn County

The below-average temperatures have not limited the amount of time that farmers have spent in the fields so far this year. Temps have ranged widely, with some frost advisory warnings in our area and hard freezes occurring in Northern Wisconsin. Some crops may have been injured or set back, including forages and budding fruit trees, and may result in reduced production. Total days suitable for fieldwork in Wisconsin is the highest (18 days) that has been seen in the past five years (2017-2021), according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moistures may be getting dry so rain showers will be welcomed. Pastures are greening up nicely for livestock. I am hoping that more May showers will help those trees and flowers bloom and crops to sprout this month.
Corn planting started in earnest last week despite the cool spring weather. The beginning of May is still considered to be in the optimum range for the corn planting date response. According to Joe Lauer, UW-Madison and Extension State Corn Specialist, “Soon we will be on the downhill side of this response where grain yield decreases AND grain moisture increases. However, there can be quite a bit of variability associated with this response.”
Lauer and his team have conducted research as to the ideal planting date and maturity for planting corn, which can be accessed at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu. Corn planting date response at UW Arlington Agricultural Research Station during the 2010s. During this time, the average planting date that produced maximum corn grain yield was May 4 (the range was May 1-7). Lauer states, “Farmers can still be within 95% of the maximum yield between April 18 and May 20. The narrowest planting date "window" where you could still achieve 95% of the maximum yield was during 2014 between April 25 and May 19 (24 days). The widest window was during 2011 between April 11 and May 21 (40 days).”
After corn planting, farmers typically move on to soybean planting. However, research has documented that early May planting in Wisconsin increases soybean yield due to increased light interception, according to UW-Madison and Extension Soybean and Small Grains State Specialist Shawn Conley.
Earlier planting dates are able to increase light interception in two ways, which are both demonstrated in Figure 2 (below). First, the reproductive growth period between soybean growth stages of R1-R6 occurs during longer days with the May 1st (Green line) compared to June 1st (Orange line) planting date. Secondly, the time spent in the R1-R6 growth stages is increased with the earlier planting date. As Figure two shows, the May 1st planting date spent ~60 days from R1-R6 compared ~45 days for the June 1st planting date. Therefore, early planted soybeans experience both longer duration in reproductive growth (more days) and reproductive growth during the longest days of the summer.
Yet, in some instances (weather or logistical problems) planting can be delayed or replanting may be needed. Conley suggests, “Variety selection heavily based upon the MG is not the “silver bullet” for increasing yields. Yet, it does provide a strong “potential” for higher yields with no additional dollars spent, especially in early planting situations. Therefore, growers should give consideration to MG when selecting varieties, but past local and regional performance, disease package, scn-resistance, etc. should also strongly be considered.” More information on this research is available at http://coolbean.info/.
Badger Crop Connect webinar series
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Badger Crop Connect will be starting its 2nd annual webinar series for the 2021 growing season. The purpose of this series is to provide agronomists, crop consultants, and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. These free webinars will be offered on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 12:30 PM, from March through September 2021. Registration is required. The series will be split into three sets of webinars: spring, summer, and fall. The webinars in each season can all be registered for at one time.
Upcoming webinars scheduled in Mary include:
• May 12: Corn update with Joe Lauer & insect update with Bryan Jensen
• May 26: Soybean update with Shawn Conley & (TBD)
Badger Crop Connect is hosted by Extension Crops and Soils educators. Information on upcoming webinars can be found at: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/.
Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.