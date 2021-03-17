Landmark Conservancy receives $1,000 WESTconsin donation

At the end of February, a $1,000 donation to Landmark Conservancy marked the final WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge celebration, a special initiative of the Community Foundation of Dunn County’s (CFDC) 25th Anniversary in 2020. This special initiative provided a fundholder who opened a new fund at the CFDC a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

The Building Healthy Communities Fund was opened by Megan Bayrd and Paul Horvath of Menomonie. This fund will fuel any health-related initiatives in Dunn County for years to come. Megan and Paul are firm believers that maintaining a healthy physical environment assists in maintaining healthy physical and mental health. They were avid supporters of what was West Wisconsin Land Trust before a merger created Landmark Conservancy, so it was the perfect choice for their WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge gift.

Bayrd noted that she and her husband had made a matching donation to the West Wisconsin Land Trust through their employer at one point in their early tenure in the area.

“We’ve been longtime supporters of the conservancy,” Horvath said.

Lindsey Ketchel, Executive Director of Landmark Conservancy explained that the organization now manages land in 20 counties following the merger of West Wisconsin Land Trust with Bayfield Regional Conservancy in 2019.