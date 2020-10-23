LCRA becomes land steward

The Lower Chippewa River Alliance was recently notified that the Department of Natural Resources had designated it as the Volunteer Steward of the DNR’s Lower Chippewa River State Natural Area property at Tyrone in the Dunn County Town of Peru. For the last several years, LCRA members have volunteered to help the DNR control invasive plant species, repair the canoe landing steps and finish the gable ends to the Tyrone shelter.

Signs have been placed in several places at Tyrone showing the groups Stewardship designation.

The LCRA has also been donating about $3,000 per year to the Lower Chippewa River Basin Conservation Fund which provides a perpetual source of funds for public agencies to manage public lands along the Lower Chippewa River. This year’s disbursement from the Fund of $5,100 went to the DNR for prairie and savanna management on the northern end of the Tyrone natural area. Dean Edlin, West Central District Ecologist with the DNR’s Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation and property manager, used the funds to clear small trees and shrubs from 35 acres of prairie.

Edlin selected this site on the natural area for management because it contains several uncommon plant and animal species.

Some include the prairie skink, prairie vole, purple fringed prairie orchid, downy gentian, red-headed woodpecker and bull snake. It is hoped that more native unique plant and animal species will be found on the property as land management activities continue in the future.

