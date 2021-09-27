League celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage at historical society education event

The Pepin County Historical Society’s Autumn Education Event, “Thank You, Grandma!”-Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage & the League of Women Voters, will be presented at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 3 in the Durand-Arkansaw Middle-Senior High School Cafeteria in Durand, Wis. This event is presented by the League of Women Voters (LWV) local chapter, Greater Chippewa Valley.

“Thank You, Grandma!” will cover the overlapping histories of the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote, and the formation of the League of Women Voters. The presentation will focus on prominent state and national leaders of the suffrage movement and will also draw upon local news and events.

The formation of the League of Women Voters as a non-partisan organization was called a “mighty political experiment” designed to help 20 million American women carry out their responsibilities as new voters. “Thank You, Grandma!” will explore LWV’s 100-year history and explain its present-day role in educating voters.

The presenter is Lori Miller, member of the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley and resident of the Town of Waterville, Pepin County. Miller will provide information about current League goals and activities designed to promote civic engagement and encourage voting by all eligible citizens.

This event is free and open to the public.

