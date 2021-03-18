League of Women Voters provides voter education tool VOTE411

Ahead of elections on April 6, the League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop-shop” for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help Wisconsin voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

“Voters in western Wisconsin need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said Annemarie McClellan, league co-president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for Altoona, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie voters.”

A Menomonie school board forum was held on Feb. 2 before the primary and a recording is at https://youtu.be/NBI6CCM5GtQ. A Dunn County Circuit Court Judge forum will be held live online March 23 at 7 p.m. at https://youtu.be/KoekD3FRQvw.

VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year—many of them young people and first-time voters—learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place, and more.

