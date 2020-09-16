Leissa's Hair Studio and Day Spa celebrates 35 years in Menomonie

Berenschot said her staff has been trained to treat customers like family and deliver a fun and safe experience for anyone looking to change their appearance when they walk through their doors.

“I’ve always said that sometimes hugs are more important than haircuts,” Berenschot said. “Not just myself, but my staff as well are all driven to provide more than just the service people are asking for. We give them the attention they deserve and the best service we can, because the training we’ve all had has been thorough. It’s been enlightening to see my staff grow as people through working at Leissa’s.”

Since opening 35 years ago, Leissa’s has given back to the Menomonie community. It has contributed or donated to more than 800 charitable organizations and events in order to better the community they call home. Leissa’s has also hosted local fashion shows to show off what the community has to offer.

Berenschot said her staff deserves an immense amount of credit for the success of Leissa’s Hair Studio and Day Spa, but the Dunn County community has also supported the business through its many ups and downs through the decades.