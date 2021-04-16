Local businesses adapting to, overcoming challenges of pandemic

Small business owners keep their initial incentives in mind while giving to the community. Store owner of Artysta Boutique, Carmen Tubeszewski said, “I’m motivated by my customers, family and friends who come in and enjoy the experience I’ve created in my unique shop. If people come to shop and support me as an artist, it lifts me up and gives me the energy to create.”

Tubeszewski has taken this time to readjust and reevaluate her and her family’s vision for Artysta.

“We gave the inside and outside a whole new look and more spacious layout to accompany safer shopping for our clientele,” said Tubeszewski.

Similar to C and J’s, Artysta will soon offer different methods of shopping including online for curbside, delivery and in-store pickup.

“This year has been extremely hard on everyone because of COVID-19. Being a small business owner during COVID-19 has been the worst, especially when we had to close temporarily,” Tubeszewski said.