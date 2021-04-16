Local businesses adapting to, overcoming challenges of pandemic

The small businesses in downtown Menomonie have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way that businesses operate as owners and employees adapt.
“At the beginning, it was rough for everyone,” said Dustyn Dubuque, executive director of downtown Menomonie’s Chamber of Commerce, “but many businesses began to pivot their model. Some businesses switched to curbside pickup; some updated their websites.”
Local family businesses are pushing to overcome the obstacles caused by the pandemic. C and J’s Candy Shop, for instance, opened in the midst of the pandemic on July 17. “My family owns the business,” said Sarah Bauer, daughter of the owners, “so the more the store succeeds, the more my family succeeds.”
The pandemic opened a creative gateway for how the Bauer family would launch their shop and attract business in July of last year. “Since we opened during the pandemic, we didn’t really plan for how to operate outside of the circumstances of COVID-19,” said Sarah. The Bauers promoted themselves digitally using social media as well.
The family has been looking forward to 2021, hoping to find new ways to attract potential customers. “We are planning to expand in early 2021, so there will be more room for us to showcase our huge variety of candy. Also, we ship now!” said Sarah.
Small business owners keep their initial incentives in mind while giving to the community. Store owner of Artysta Boutique, Carmen Tubeszewski said, “I’m motivated by my customers, family and friends who come in and enjoy the experience I’ve created in my unique shop. If people come to shop and support me as an artist, it lifts me up and gives me the energy to create.”
Tubeszewski has taken this time to readjust and reevaluate her and her family’s vision for Artysta.
“We gave the inside and outside a whole new look and more spacious layout to accompany safer shopping for our clientele,” said Tubeszewski.
Similar to C and J’s, Artysta will soon offer different methods of shopping including online for curbside, delivery and in-store pickup.
“This year has been extremely hard on everyone because of COVID-19. Being a small business owner during COVID-19 has been the worst, especially when we had to close temporarily,” Tubeszewski said.
She plans to have new items for customers in 2021. “In the new year we will be adding more unique home decor, handmade beeswax candles, natural dipped incense, wrapped fresh-cut flowers and custom floral arrangements,” Tubeszewski said. “As a whole, this pandemic has changed me as a mother, wife and small business owner. I feel we will all be stronger for it in time.”
Necessity is the mother of invention, however, when it comes to small businesses. The unique services and items each shop offers help the entire downtown succeed.
“Business owners have been gracious,” Dubuque said, recognizing the role of shoppers, “to the generosity of those who have made it a point to shop small during these times.”
C and J’s is a global and retro candy shop located at 342 1/2, Main St E, Menomonie.
Artysta is a multi-purpose boutique located at 544 Broadway St S #34, Menomonie.