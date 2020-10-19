Local food co-op gives back to the farming community for third year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, the co-op has also launched a new annual giving program, the Menomonie Market Cooperative Community Fund (MMCCF). This fund was created in 2017 as part of the Twin Pines Community Fund (TPCF), an endowment that exists to aid in developing new co-ops throughout the nation and to give back to local nonprofits.

The TPCF is funded through contributions from Menomonie Market Food Co-op, matches by other co-ops, gifts from shoppers through round-ups of change at the registers, and an annual fundraiser, and it has combined assets of over $4 million. Unlike many other foundations or endowment funds, Twin Pines only invests in the development of cooperatives, with nothing at all in the stock market. The interest earned by this family of funds is then returned to each home co-op for gifting to local nonprofits in any of the following areas: environment, community, farming and hunger or cooperatives.

Menomonie Market Food Co-op has selected the Dunn County chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union as the first recipient of a $1,500 award through the MMCCF.