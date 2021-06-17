Local Girl Scouts successfully wrap up '21 cookie season

The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are out of sweet treats until 2022.

Every year intrepid Girl Scouts trek through the snow to get the community their favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Even amid the changes and challenges that only COVID-19 could bring, Girl Scouts delivered. Locally, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes helped over 1.5 million boxes of cookies find their place in homes and businesses throughout Northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Through the ingenuity of Girl Scouts finding innovative ways to reach their customers, the generosity and support from the community, and the hard work and dedication of Girl Scout volunteers and staff, GSNWGL was able to completely sell out of their cookie inventory for 2021.

“Our Council takes great pride in our impeccably run Cookie Program, which runs annually January-March. From order-taking and direct sales done by girls with the help of volunteers, to the logistics and inventory management handled by staff – we are good stewards of our finances, use our resources wisely, and are fortunate that we do not have a cookie inventory surplus,” said GSNWGL Interim CEO, Helen Wronski.