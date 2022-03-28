Local saxophone player to perform with MHS Jazz Ensemble at Mabel Tainter, April 4

Local jazz enthusiasts can look forward to an evening of great jazz when popular saxophone player Sue Orfield joins the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble for a concert on Monday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.

Sue Orfield is a well–known Chippewa Valley–based tenor sax player whose self–named band recently took top honors in Best Blues Band and Best Jazz Band categories in Volume One’s 2022 “Best of the Chippewa Valley” Reader Poll. In addition to leading her band, she has played with many other bands locally and across the country.

The 23 members of Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble both contemporary jazz and classic big band swing standards in concert and for an annual dance. The band rehearses as an early–bird class throughout the week.

“We'll open the concert with two or three tunes without Sue,” says Jazz Ensemble director Jake Karkula, “Then we'll bring Sue out and perform together.” First up is “Mambo Hot,” by Victor Lopez, followed by “Celtic Aire,” by Fred Sturm. “He was Sue's college jazz ensemble director,” he says. “It’s a non-traditional jazz ensemble tune with Celtic themes.”

Orfield and the Jazz Ensemble will also perform “Georgia on My Mind,” composed by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell and arranged by Russ Peterson, and “Birdland,” by Josef Zawinul, arranged by John Higgins.

Karkula has been bringing guest artists to perform with the students since 2008. Past guest artists have included Robert Baca, Kenni Holmen, and others.

“It is a great experience for our students to perform with someone like Sue Orfield,” Karkula says. “ She's very well-known in the community as an established musician, educator and a very positive person. The experience provides students with an outlook of what it’s like to pursue a career in music performance.”

The Jazz Ensemble returns to the Tainter for its annual concert after a two–year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. “The Mabel Tainter is an incredible venue in our community and we are fortunate that Lucas Chase and the staff welcome us back each year,” Karkula says. “Students are thrilled at the opportunity to perform there with its incredible acoustics and state of the art sound system.”

The concert is sponsored by the Menomonie Band Boosters, the Madison Jazz Society and Schmitt Music.

Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors, can be purchased by calling the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts at 715-235-0001, by stopping by the ticket office, or by visiting mabeltainter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0