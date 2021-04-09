Making the news: Stout students talk about contributing to local journalism

Panelists talked about breaking into journalism, including starting writing for free at a publication and working up to freelancing and a journalism job.

“If you are interested and you come up with an article you think will be good for your local paper, give them a freebie, start small and build up,” Fisher said.

They also addressed the role of smaller newspapers in democracy.

Yates said it is important local news outlets keep people informed. “I am there to help them be more informed, and they can utilize that information as they see fit,” he noted.

Fisher said journalists must inform and not editorialize unless they are writing an opinion piece. “It’s a fine line being a journalist,” she said. “When I’m writing I need to present the facts that people need to think for themselves.”

When asked about the future of journalism, Fisher said the Courier-Wedge gives online newspaper subscriptions to sixth-graders in the area to encourage readership. The students are adamant they will want a newspaper when they are grown and that newspapers will play a role in the future.