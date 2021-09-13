Many long-term care staff in Wisconsin reject vaccine, despite risks

Although the total number of active investigations has declined over the past year, DHS has reported a steady uptick over the course of the summer.

Labor shortages feared

Also rising are concerns in the long-term care industry around Biden’s vaccine mandate. In a statement, Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, objected to Biden singling out one health care provider group.

“Focusing only on nursing homes will cause vaccine hesitant workers to flee to other health care providers and leave many centers without adequate staff to care for residents,” the statement said. “It will make an already difficult workforce shortage even worse. The net effect of this action will be the opposite of its intent and will affect the ability to provide quality care to our residents.”

Ultimately, Miller said she believes all people — including health care workers — should be allowed to control their own health care, not the government.

“In nursing school we are constantly taught that the patient has rights,” Miller told Wisconsin Watch. “They can choose to not take medications, decline treatment or refuse exams. We are patients in our own way, so why don’t we have those same rights to refuse?”

Madeline Fuerstenberg’s work on this story was sponsored by the Ann Devroy Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch (wisconsinwatch.org) collaborates with Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.

