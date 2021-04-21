 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maps Commission, gerrymandering to be discussed in online event
0 comments

Maps Commission, gerrymandering to be discussed in online event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chris Ford, MD, Chair of the Governor’s People’s Maps Commission, will speak about the Commission’s progress and plans via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, in an online program offered by the League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley.

Background on the history of gerrymandering, and on the cultural effects of this form of drawing voting districts, will be offered by three professors from the University of Wisconsin—Stout: Chris Freeman, Tina Lee, and Innisfree McKinnon.

The program runs from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Questions can be submitted on Chat during the event.

Pre-registration is required via visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqc-2gqTItHtYl_5Hd47nNlnt_kp5NuRZj

A short League business meeting for members will follow the talk.

A “Slay the Gerrymander” march and postcard writing event will be held at 1 p.m. April 29 in Menomonie. Details and a map will be posted on the League website.

Check the League website: lwv-gcv.org or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/leagueofwomenvotersgcv for more information

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

JoAnne Smith

JoAnne L. Smith, 61, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Glen Welch
Obituaries

Glen Welch

Glen A. Welch, 57, of Menomonie died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News