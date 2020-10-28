 Skip to main content
Marilyn J. (Stene) Hendrikson
Marilyn J. (Stene) Hendrikson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Marilyn was the loving wife of Roger; mother of Rochelle Brackee, Randy (Cathy) Hendrikson and Rod (Lisa) Hendrikson; grandmother of

Eric, Matt, and Kari Brackee, Zach (Jenna) and Katie Hendrikson, Cory (Vanessa) Hendrikson and Taylor (Dan) Kippels; great-grandmother to Hunter and Madison Kippels. Marilyn is also survived by her sister, Sharen (Jerry) Larson; brother, Greg Stene; and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Glenard and Edna Stene; and nephews, Eric, Mick and Matt Larson.

A special thanks to Woodbury Health Care Center and HealthEast Hospice for their loving care of Marilyn these past years. A private family service will be held.

