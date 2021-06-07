Mayo awards grants to regional nonprofits

Over the past six years, Mayo Clinic Health System has awarded nearly $1 million in grant money to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Wisconsin to improve the health of communities in the region.

"Core to our mission as a nonprofit health care provider is reinvesting in the health of our communities," says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "While improving the health of the populations we serve is core to our work at Mayo Clinic Health System, we also are keenly aware we cannot do it alone, which is why supporting other community organizations is crucial."

"The Hometown Health Grant Program represents Mayo Clinic Health System's continued commitment to investing in our communities as we work together to enrich the well-being of all who live in Northwest Wisconsin," says Pam White, D.N.P., chief nursing officer, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "These grants champion innovation in overall community health, and the goals of selected grant recipients closely align with Mayo Clinic Health System's commitment to addressing community health assessment priorities in the areas of mental health, obesity, chronic disease, substance use and alcohol misuse."