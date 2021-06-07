Mayo awards grants to regional nonprofits

Over the past six years, Mayo Clinic Health System has awarded nearly $1 million in grant money to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Wisconsin to improve the health of communities in the region.
"Core to our mission as a nonprofit health care provider is reinvesting in the health of our communities," says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "While improving the health of the populations we serve is core to our work at Mayo Clinic Health System, we also are keenly aware we cannot do it alone, which is why supporting other community organizations is crucial."
"The Hometown Health Grant Program represents Mayo Clinic Health System's continued commitment to investing in our communities as we work together to enrich the well-being of all who live in Northwest Wisconsin," says Pam White, D.N.P., chief nursing officer, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "These grants champion innovation in overall community health, and the goals of selected grant recipients closely align with Mayo Clinic Health System's commitment to addressing community health assessment priorities in the areas of mental health, obesity, chronic disease, substance use and alcohol misuse."
New or existing programs in Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties were invited to apply.
Recipients recently named to receive a total of $202,000 in grant money are:
• Stepping Stones of Dunn County: Farmers Feed Program, $10,000
Lack of access to healthy, affordable foods contributes to obesity and chronic disease. This program will partner with local growers to distribute quality fresh fruits and vegetables to those who are food insecure throughout Menomonie and rural Dunn County.
• Menomonie Police Department: Project Hope, $20,000
This evidence-based program uses four strategic pillars to deflect or divert people from the criminal justice system and reduce addiction in the community. Also, this program provides mentoring, counseling and rehabilitative services to at-risk youth.
• Barron County and Eau Claire County Restorative Justice Programs: Cognitive Behavior Intervention and Substance Abuse Intervention programs, $10,000
Substance abuse, anti-social cognition and anti-social behavior are the most common criminogenic needs in rural communities. These restorative justice programs provide early intervention and prevention to keep communities safe and healthy.
• Center for Independent Living Western Wisconsin: New Freedom Volunteer Driver Program, $15,000
This program provides transportation to the elderly and people with disabilities in rural Wisconsin. This program will expand to meet the needs of rural riders.
• Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Cardinal Community Learning Center: Strengthening Families Program, $9,000
Through cooperative learning of parents and children together, families taking part in this evidenced-base program practice skills to reduce anger and stress, increase communication, address behaviors, and make healthy choices.
• The Community Table: Neighbors Feeding Neighbors: Daily Meal Service, $10,000
By encouraging diverse volunteers to take part in service and creating partnerships with local businesses and organizations, this program is able to serve balanced, nutritious meals in a safe, welcoming environment to those in need every day in Eau Claire County.
• Family Support Center: River Source Family Center Program, $15,000
The River Source Family Center program includes individual parenting services and group connections services. Staff provide individual support and education to parents with children ages newborn to 5 years through home visits with the Parents as Teachers curriculum.
• Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Inc.: Gaining Ground Program, $20,000
This comprehensive service-based program focuses on increased mental wellness; improving individual goal attainment; and addressing issues related to crisis, housing insecurity and self-sufficiency.
• Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School: After-School Intervention and Enrichment Exploration Program, $25,000
This after-school program aims to provide a safe place for students after school, while also offering homework support, academic enrichment, outdoor physical activities and a nutritious snack.
• Pablo Center at the Confluence: Pablo STE(A)M Maker Program, $8,000
The Pablo STEAM Maker Program offers a free and safe way for students to step away from the computer, and put their hands and minds to work while creating projects they design, build, learn from and can be proud of.
• Ruby's Pantry ― Cameron, Wisconsin: Healthy Meal Initiative, $10,000
This initiative will allow the pantry to purchase additional pallets of protein, giving guests healthier and more sustainable food options.
• The Salvation Army Barron County: The Family House Transitional Living Facility and Homeless Shelter, $25,000
This shelter will expand services and family units for homeless people and families in Barron County. Services at the facility will include alcohol and other drug abuse counseling; mental health assessments that address transportation, housing and employment needs; and case management.
• The Village Project Inc.: The Village Marketplace, $25,000
This nonproﬁt organization is dedicated to providing every child in the U.S. with high-quality education after school, on the weekends and during school breaks. This program will provide an easy-to-use online marketplace that brings a community's out-of-school educational opportunities into one website that is accessible anytime, anywhere and in nearly any language.
The next grant application process will open in January 2022.