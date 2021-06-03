Mayo system awards scholarships to area graduates

Graduating seniors from high schools in Northwest Wisconsin recently received $1,000 scholarships from Mayo Clinic Health System to pursue education in a health care-related field. This program is supported by the Northwest Wisconsin Community Giving Committee as part of the organization's commitment to the community and healthcare workforce development.
The recipients are:
• Boyceville
Grace Edlin will attend University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in neuroscience.
• Chippewa Falls
Megan Ludy will attend University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue a degree in biology and premedicine.
• Colfax
Adeline Paulson will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to pursue a degree in dietetics.
• Durand-Arkansaw
McKenna Hurlburt will attend University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a degree in premedicine.
• Elk Mound
Hunter Carlson will attend Marquette University to pursue a degree in biomedical sciences.
• McDonnell
Kennedy Willi will attend University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Menomonie
Lydia Kistner will attend University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• New Auburn
Derrick Taylor will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Osseo-Fairchild
Madison Hugdahl will attend Viterbo University to pursue a degree in nursing.