Mayo system deferring elective care as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

"This situation is serious. We now are at risk of overwhelming our health care system," says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "We're sharing this transparently because we need everyone's help to slow down the spread. We know what works: avoiding medium and large gatherings, masking, social distancing and hand-washing."

Mayo Clinic Health System has taken multiple steps to accommodate the surge of patients with COVID-19 in Northwest Wisconsin, including offering remote monitoring for patients who require monitoring but are well enough to stay home; maximizing its new advanced care at home program, which allows some patients to receive complex, comprehensive care in their own homes; and bringing in extra staff from Mayo's other facilities, just as some Wisconsin nursing staff traveled to Mayo Clinic in Arizona when they were experiencing a surge.

"We remain in constant communication with our colleagues across Mayo Clinic to coordinate and provide the best health care options for our patients, including telemedicine," says Dr. Helmers.

Above all else, Dr. Helmers says health care professionals need everyone's help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We are pleading with community members to comply with all recommended precautionary measures to help reduce transmission of the virus among our neighbors, friends and health care workers. We can do this, but we have to do it together," Dr. Helmers says.

