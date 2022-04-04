McDermid: Love should not hurt anyone.

Unless you’ve been living off the grid, you’ve most certainly heard about actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock after he made a tasteless joke about Will’s wife’s lack of hair. While opinions and reactions have varied greatly since the incident on Sunday night, the overwhelming response has been one of disgust and a whole lot of SMH (shaking my head, for those off-the-grid folks again).

I want to note that Will Smith has since issued an apology, saying he wants to be “a vessel for love,” and that his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable.” I also am in no way saying that Will Smith is abusing his partner, but that the excuse of “love makes you do crazy things,” is a dangerous fallback excusing violence.

As the Director of Domestic Violence Victim Services at The Bridge to Hope in Menomonie, I hope that abhorrence toward the incident stays the guiding voice.

Countless times, I’ve heard from clients and their abusive partners that their acts of violence and controlling behaviors were done out of love and in order to “protect” them. Here’s an example: A partner begs the other get a job in town instead of an hour away so they don’t need to drive so far and they are home more. On the surface, this may seem like a considerate request, but once a job in town is obtained, the abusive partner begins coming up with reasons for the other to call in sick, or purposely making them late to work. Eventually, the partner gets fired from their job and is convinced by their partner that they don’t need to work, and now they get them all to themselves.

The whole knight in shining armor swooping in to rescue the girl and beat down the dragon is nice in fairy tales, sure. But when a partner decides that they know how best to handle something, they begin to take away the freedom and choice that their significant other deserves. Thus, begins a slippery slope of a controlling and one-sided relationship.

I hope we can learn from this as a society, that a healthy relationship does not include violence in any form, toward anyone, regardless of reasoning. Healthy relationships consist of empowering the other partner to be their best as an individual, communicating needs and concerns, and reserving the right to make their own choices.

Love should not hurt…anyone.

If you want to continue this conversation, or are concerned about a relationship in your life, please reach out to us at The Bridge to Hope. Our phone number is 715-235-9074, textline 715-505-3640, find us on Facebook (The Bridge to Hope | Facebook) or on Instagram (@thebridgetohope54751).

Jenn McDermid is the Director of Domestic Violence Victim Services at The Bridge to Hope in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

