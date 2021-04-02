Menomonie Area Chamber award winners announced for 2020

The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center is pleased to announce award recipients for the 2020 Annual Awards. Each year, a slate of incredible businesses, organizations and individuals are selected for the Chamber’s awards, which are historically presented at the Annual Banquet. This year, the Chamber is offering a hybrid event with a program and awards being presented through a video format as well as a VIP Premier Party for award recipients and sponsors. Award recipients are as follows:
WESTconsin Credit Union presents the Good Neighbor Award. Recipient: Jon Kroening
- Marshfield Clinic Health System presents the Ambassador of the Year Award, Recipient:
Edna Perkins
- Royal Credit Union presents the Non-Profit of the Year Award, Recipient:
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley – Menomonie Center
- Synergy Retirement Planning Strategies presents the Friend of Tourism Award, Recipient:
Heritage Builders
- Dunn Energy Cooperative presents the Farm Family of the Year Award, Recipient:
Cheryl Hoffman, Nathan & Shanna Hoffman
- Mayo Clinic Health System presents the Small Business of the Year Award, Recipient:
Mainstream Boutique
- Keyes Chevytown presents the Business of the Year Award, Recipient:
Menomonie Transportation
- WMG Waznik Moseler Group, LLC presents the Honorary Lifetime Member Award, Recipient:
Stacy Wigfield
- Dairy State Bank presents the Distinguished Citizen Award, Recipient:
Steve Lindberg
Chamber CEO, Ashley DeMuth shares “2020 was a difficult year for our member businesses, organizations and the community at large. We know that this event will look different than in years past, but we recognize that there is still much to celebrate and we don’t want to miss the opportunity to do so.” The Chamber thanks Platinum Sponsor, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gold Sponsors Andersen Corporation Manufacturing and the University of Wisconsin – Stout. Silver Sponsors include Royal Credit Union, Xcel Energy and Bill’s Distributing.
Tickets are available for the virtual Annual Banquet, which will premiere at 6:30 p.m. on April 28. Ticket levels include a virtual link as well as an option for a virtual link with a banquet box. For more information, please visit: www.menomoniechamber.org or call 715-235-9087.