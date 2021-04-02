Menomonie Area Chamber award winners announced for 2020

Chamber CEO, Ashley DeMuth shares “2020 was a difficult year for our member businesses, organizations and the community at large. We know that this event will look different than in years past, but we recognize that there is still much to celebrate and we don’t want to miss the opportunity to do so.” The Chamber thanks Platinum Sponsor, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gold Sponsors Andersen Corporation Manufacturing and the University of Wisconsin – Stout. Silver Sponsors include Royal Credit Union, Xcel Energy and Bill’s Distributing.