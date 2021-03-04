Menomonie Chamber to host virtual career fair for students

The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center announces its 3rd annual Junior Chamber Career Fair will take place as a virtual event. The Junior Chamber Career Fair focuses on connecting high school students to businesses and organizations in the area. During the event, students will learn about key industries, what businesses currently have to offer for jobs, internships, career paths and youth apprenticeships. Students are invited to engage with employers through a virtual career fair platform by watching videos, attending live presentations and reviewing job descriptions. Live speaking events will also include job skill building such as healthy work habits, how to write a resume and interview tips and tricks.

The Junior Chamber Career Fair will take place on April 15 with live sessions being offered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., but the platform will be accessible for all students who register, for up to six months following the one-day event.

Currently, four local school districts are participating it is anticipated that nearly 500 students will register for this free opportunity. Students will be supplied with registration information from their School prior to the event. An application for a $1,000 Chamber Scholarship will be available for 2021 graduates who participate and meet eligibility guidelines.