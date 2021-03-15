Menomonie edition of Monopoly available now

Dunn County is making a name for itself on the map and now on the game board.

Menomonie is one of the group of 11 northwestern city games included in a series of localized Monopoly style board games nicknamed Local Opoly.

Menomonie-Opoly showcases favorite landmarks and well known parts of town such as Lake Menomin, Main Street, the Dunn County Fairgrounds, Wilson Park, Govin’s Farm, Hoffman Hills, the Devil’s Punchbowl, UW-Stout, the Oaklawn Inn, Lucette Brewing Company, Acoustic Café, Marion’s Legacy and many more.

The Menomonie-Opoly games are made in Cincinnati by Late for the Sky Production Company. Late for the Sky started in 1985 by making licensed collegiate board games with a property trading theme. The company has no affiliation with Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly and does not use any of its protected trademarks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Schulte, one of the owners of Late for the Sky, said making these local games came about after wanting to capture local communities in areas of the country the company was previously unfamiliar with.