Menomonie High School students participate in regional leadership conference

Local students and members of Menomonie High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) participated in the Future Business Leaders of America Virtual Regional Leadership Conference held February 6.
FBLA members competed in a variety of events related to business, management, and Information technology. Events ranged from Sports and Entertainment Management to Website Development. In these events, students engaged through written tests, skills tests, and presentations.
These events gave students real-life work experience and allowed them to bridge the gap between school, work, and technical skills. Most of all, the conferences give students the chance to be recognized for their incredible work. All competitors from MHS medaled by placing in the top 5 places of their event. MHS will be well represented at the Future Business Leaders of America Virtual State Leadership Conference held on April 12.
1st Place
- Introduction to Business Communication—Anna Imsande
- Introduction to Event Planning—Amelia Koleski & Zowie Ramos
- Introduction to Financial Math—Hayleigh Husby
- Marketing—Chayce Graff, Dominik Hendrickson, Andrew Vanasse
- Sports & Entertainment Management—Zach Etzbach, Trevin Kressin, Hayden Styer