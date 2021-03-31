 Skip to main content
Menomonie High School students participate in regional leadership conference
Menomonie High School students participate in regional leadership conference

MHS RLC

Front row left to right: Lauren Kado, Sherese Yukel, Anna Imsande, Zowie Romsos, and Hayleigh Husby. Middle row left to right: Dominik Hendrickson, Zach Etzbach, Hayden Styer, Amelia Koleski, Paige Anderson, and Raelee Granger. Back row left to right: Trevin Kressin, Andrew Vanasse, Sedric Yukel, Aaron Jordan, Chayce Graff, and Sam Mars.

Not pictured: Ian Porpora and Helen Simpson

 Contributed photo

Local students and members of Menomonie High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) participated in the Future Business Leaders of America Virtual Regional Leadership Conference held February 6.

FBLA members competed in a variety of events related to business, management, and Information technology. Events ranged from Sports and Entertainment Management to Website Development. In these events, students engaged through written tests, skills tests, and presentations.

These events gave students real-life work experience and allowed them to bridge the gap between school, work, and technical skills. Most of all, the conferences give students the chance to be recognized for their incredible work. All competitors from MHS medaled by placing in the top 5 places of their event. MHS will be well represented at the Future Business Leaders of America Virtual State Leadership Conference held on April 12.

1st Place

  • Introduction to Business Communication—Anna Imsande
  • Introduction to Event Planning—Amelia Koleski & Zowie Ramos
  • Introduction to Financial Math—Hayleigh Husby
  • Marketing—Chayce Graff, Dominik Hendrickson, Andrew Vanasse
  • Sports & Entertainment Management—Zach Etzbach, Trevin Kressin, Hayden Styer

2nd Place

  • International Business—Paige Anderson, Raelee Granger, Lauren Kado

3rd Place

  • Management Decision Making—Sam Mars

4th Place

  • Public Speaking—Aaron Jordan

5th Place

  • Broadcast Journalism—Ian Purpora
  • Introduction to Business—Sherese Yukel
  • Website Design—Helen Simpson & Sedric Yukel
