Menomonie High School students participate in regional leadership conference

FBLA members competed in a variety of events related to business, management, and Information technology. Events ranged from Sports and Entertainment Management to Website Development. In these events, students engaged through written tests, skills tests, and presentations.

These events gave students real-life work experience and allowed them to bridge the gap between school, work, and technical skills. Most of all, the conferences give students the chance to be recognized for their incredible work. All competitors from MHS medaled by placing in the top 5 places of their event. MHS will be well represented at the Future Business Leaders of America Virtual State Leadership Conference held on April 12.