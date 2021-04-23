Menomonie moves towards carbon-free electricity

The city of Menomonie is on a path to a carbon-free future after developing an Energy Action Plan that will help the community save energy and become a leader in sustainability planning.
Over the past eight months, a cross-section of community representatives has been working with Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program team and city staff to develop an energy action plan to reduce energy use and increase renewable energy support in Menomonie.
The Menomonie City Council approved a Clean Energy Resolution last spring and more recently a Memorandum of Understanding with Xcel Energy to support the first 18- months of implementation of the new Energy Action Plan.
“The Energy Action Plan is the next step in Menomonie’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy,” said Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack. “We look forward to working with Xcel Energy, Partners in Energy and the Menomonie community to reach our goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050.”
Partners in Energy launched in 2014 for communities seeking guidance as they generate formal programs. Menomonie is the second Wisconsin community to join the initiative.
“Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy team has been working closely with the community over the last several months to create a plan tailored for their own unique energy needs and to develop priorities to help them achieve their sustainability goals”, said Brian Elwood, general manager, Customer & Community Service for Xcel Energy. “We are excited to see that plan become reality and look forward to our continued partnership as we work toward a carbon-free future together.”
The Energy Action Plan identifies near and long-term strategies to achieving the city’s goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050. Accomplishing the goals outlined in the plan will require action by both residents and businesses in the community and will not happen without the support and engagement of a variety of community groups and individuals.
Take action today by visiting the City’s new sustainability page menomonie-wi.gov/Energy to:
- Read the Energy Action Plan.
- Sign up for a free energy savings pack from Focus on Energy.
- Learn how you can support renewable energy through subscription programs.
- Connect to the right resources to be more energy efficient at home and in your business.