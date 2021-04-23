Menomonie moves towards carbon-free electricity

The city of Menomonie is on a path to a carbon-free future after developing an Energy Action Plan that will help the community save energy and become a leader in sustainability planning.

Over the past eight months, a cross-section of community representatives has been working with Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program team and city staff to develop an energy action plan to reduce energy use and increase renewable energy support in Menomonie.

The Menomonie City Council approved a Clean Energy Resolution last spring and more recently a Memorandum of Understanding with Xcel Energy to support the first 18- months of implementation of the new Energy Action Plan.

“The Energy Action Plan is the next step in Menomonie’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy,” said Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack. “We look forward to working with Xcel Energy, Partners in Energy and the Menomonie community to reach our goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050.”

Partners in Energy launched in 2014 for communities seeking guidance as they generate formal programs. Menomonie is the second Wisconsin community to join the initiative.