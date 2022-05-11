Menomonie Optimist Club names Youth of the Month

The Menomonie Optimist Club has continued a decades-long effort to honor Youth of the Month from the four high schools in Dunn County, by naming Leighla Hoyt of Menomonie High School and Oscar Wyss of Boyceville High School as the April 2022 Youth of the Month.

Hoyt has been involved extensively with Girl Scouts, and credits the Girl Scout program with enhancing her skills of leadership, teamwork and communication, which she has been able to apply in her schooling and work. Hoyt works for the Sunshine Learning Center as a floater teacher, mainly with infants and toddler classes. It’s important to her to help with whatever is necessary to make her team successful. Hoyt has especially enjoyed her high school classes in woods tech and shop. She was able to take health science classes through CVTC as a sophomore student. Although her plans for the future are still under consideration, Hoyt knows it will be in a team environment.

Wyss has been actively involved in a number of areas at Boyceville High School. He has been a five year participant in drama activities, three years on Boyceville’s vaunted Science Olympiad team and two years on Quiz Bowl. Wyss has been choir president for two years. He notes his favorite classes as history, sociology and advanced English. Wyss has worked for three summers for Boyceville High School in custodial areas, and also at Jimmy John’s in Menomonie. His plans are to attend UW-Stevens Point, where he expects to major in history and political science and maybe minor in philosophy.

In addition to honoring Youth of the Month like Hoyt and Wyss, Menomonie Optimists provide scholarships at all four county high schools, give a dictionary to every third grade student in the county and conduct work projects involving area youth at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0