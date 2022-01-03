Menomonie Optimists Club recognizes December Youth of the Month

Recognizing the outstanding talent of Dunn County youth is one important activity of the Menomonie Optimist Club through its Youth of the Month Program. Honored students for December are Lydia Rubenzer of Elk Mound High School, and Madison Barstad of Colfax High School.

Lydia Rubenzer has been a stalwart citizen at Elk Mound High School. She describes her favorite classes as in the mathematics area. Teachers describe Lydia as always positive and helpful, goal-oriented with high standards and hard working. Lydia has been an active team member of the school’s golf, basketball and volleyball squads. Her aspirations are to become a stylist and ultimately own her own business. To that end, she will enroll in January in the Cosmetology program at Chippewa Valley Technical College, and begin her stylist career after graduating from that program.

Madison Barstad has shown leadership at Colfax High School. A member of the Student Council, she is its president this year. She also serves as vice president of the National Honor Society chapter, and is a member of the Letter Club. Madison has been a standout athlete, earning letters each year in basketball and volleyball at Colfax High. She has been named first team All-Conference in basketball and volleyball, and was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year in volleyball. In her after-school time, Madison works at Mom’s Restaurant in Colfax. Her future education plans are to enter the nursing field after completing a degree at Winona State University.

The Menomonie Optimist Club focuses its efforts on the youth of Dunn County, through programs like the Youth of the Month, a scholarship at each of the County’s four high schools, providing a dictionary to every third grader in the County, and other programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0