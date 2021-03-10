Menomonie Optimists honor Dunn County youth

Despite the coronavirus limiting many activities, Dunn County youth continue to do amazing things, and the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor those achievements through its Youth of the Month program.

Menomonie Optimists honor Josh Madsen, senior at Menomonie High School, as a Youth of the Month. An Eagle Scout, Josh has been heavily involved in Boy Scouts throughout his school career and has attained Vigil Honor status in the Order of the Arrow. He regularly shares his scouting knowledge with younger scouts. Josh has also exhibited leadership talent through Student Council, LINK Crew and Spanish Club.

Josh enjoys science and math courses, especially in the astrophysics and physics areas. He took part in a NASA virtual internship last summer, and hopes to follow that interest to a college degree in Aerospace Engineering or Astrophysics.

Elk Mound High School senior Bailey Gilbertson is also a Youth of the Month honoree. Bailey has served as President of the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter, has been a leader in the 4-H program, served in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and been active in Powerlifting.

Bailey’s love of art and design is leading her to enroll at UW-Stout to pursue a degree in Industrial Design after high school.

The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually during the pandemic, but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0