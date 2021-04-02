Menomonie Optimists honor Dunn County Youth

Despite the coronavirus limiting many activities, Dunn County youth continue to do amazing things, and the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor those achievements through its Youth of the Month program. Students from Colfax and Elk Mound High Schools are the latest honorees.

Kaitlyn Kettler will graduate from Elk Mound High School this spring. A four-year member of the Student Council, she has also excelled in her favorite classes, which are math, sciences, languages and music. Kaitlyn has been president of the choir and a member of the National Honor Society.

Kaitlyn recently completed her Certified Nursing Assistant certification, the first step in her desire to achieve a nursing degree. She plans to pursue that course of study at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Kaitlyn ultimately has her sights set on medical school, where she would like to specialize in ophthalmology.

Drew Gibson is a senior at Colfax High School, where he serves as president of the Student Council, the Future Business Leaders of America, and his senior class. Drew’s love of music has found him in choir, chamber choir, the drama club and serving as cantor at his church.