Menomonie Optimists honor Dunn County Youth

Despite the coronavirus limiting many activities, Dunn County youth continue to do amazing things, and the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor those achievements through its Youth of the Month program. Students from Colfax and Elk Mound High Schools are the latest honorees.
Kaitlyn Kettler will graduate from Elk Mound High School this spring. A four-year member of the Student Council, she has also excelled in her favorite classes, which are math, sciences, languages and music. Kaitlyn has been president of the choir and a member of the National Honor Society.
Kaitlyn recently completed her Certified Nursing Assistant certification, the first step in her desire to achieve a nursing degree. She plans to pursue that course of study at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Kaitlyn ultimately has her sights set on medical school, where she would like to specialize in ophthalmology.
Drew Gibson is a senior at Colfax High School, where he serves as president of the Student Council, the Future Business Leaders of America, and his senior class. Drew’s love of music has found him in choir, chamber choir, the drama club and serving as cantor at his church.
Drew has been a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, and was chosen as captain of each team. He was named MVP of the baseball team and has earned seven letters. Drew’s plans are to enroll at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he hopes to train as a teacher and coach.
The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually during the pandemic but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.