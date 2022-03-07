Menomonie Optimists recognize March Youths of the Month

Because of their outstanding contributions in their communities, the Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Emma Nechanicky of Elk Mound High School and Jasmine Best of Colfax High School as the March Youth of the Month.

Emma Nechanicky is a strong student at Elk Mound High School, where she especially enjoys and excels in science courses, such as biology and anatomy and physiology. But she also enjoys art classes, especially painting. Emma serves as a student representative on the Student Council, and is a member of the E Club and Science Olympiad. Emma’s athletic involvement has been on the Elk Mound girls’ golf team. She works regularly at Wild Ridge. Emma’s plans are to attend UW-River Falls, to major in the animal science program. Her long term career goal is to become a veterinarian.

Jasmine Best is a member of Colfax High School’s National Honor Society, is a member of the Student Council, and the Letter Club. She has participated and lettered in basketball, track and field, and cross country, and has earned all-conference honors in all three sports. Her volunteer activity includes dog walking for the Dunn County Humane Society, and helping with the Colfax Red Cedar Preserve and Recreation Area, and developing the Mosey Along Trail at the school. Jasmine works at both Cenex and Subway Sandwiches in addition to her busy school schedule. She is already enlisted in the US Air Force Reserves, and will take basic training in the fall of 2022, with plans to enroll in college in 2023.

Menomonie Optimists have been honoring Youth of the Month for over 30 years. They also provide scholarships at all four Dunn County high schools, give a dictionary to every third grade student in the county, and support the DNR projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0