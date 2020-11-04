Menomonie Police Department hosts fifth annual ‘Food For Fines’ program

MENOMONIE -– Today marks the start of the Menomonie Police Department’s fifth annual ‘Food For Fines’ program. The program runs from November 1 until December 31, with donations benefiting the Stepping Stones of Dunn County food pantry.
‘Food For Fines’ allows citizens to pay off basic parking fines through donations during the holiday season. From November 1 through December 31, citizens may bring in nonperishable food items to the Menomonie Police Department to receive $2 off for each item donated. Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program. These include but are not limited to parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot. Donations will be contactless and can be made between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Menomonie Police Department lobby.
Food For Fines began in 2016 and has collected over 4,400 pounds of food, with 1,427 pounds collected in 2019.
If you would like more information about this program, please contact Brenna Jasper at (715) 231-8504.
