Menomonie Police Department hosts fifth annual ‘Food For Fines’ program

‘Food For Fines’ allows citizens to pay off basic parking fines through donations during the holiday season. From November 1 through December 31, citizens may bring in nonperishable food items to the Menomonie Police Department to receive $2 off for each item donated. Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program. These include but are not limited to parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot. Donations will be contactless and can be made between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Menomonie Police Department lobby.