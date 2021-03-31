Menomonie Public Library set to reopen April 5

With new cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County dropping to levels we haven’t seen since last summer, and following guidance from the Department of Health, the Board of Trustees has decided to reopen the building with restrictions beginning April 5. The health and safety of the community, visitors, and staff is still paramount so the reopening will be gradual and cautious. We will keep a close eye on COVID-19 case numbers in Dunn County and listen to advice from the Dunn County Health Department as we slowly phase in additional services.
Many restrictions remain in place:
- Open hours will be Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Building occupancy capacity is limited to 25.
- Face masks are required.
- Six-foot social distancing while in the library will be maintained.
- No in-person programming inside the building will be offered.
- The large meeting room is closed for use while we are staging curbside pickup. The small group meeting room will be available during open hours.
- Returns are only accepted through the exterior return and returned items are quarantined for twenty-four hours before check-in.
- Curbside pickup is available Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 717-232-2164 to schedule.
The library staff appreciates the cooperation with the restrictions that our visitors have shown. It really helps us do our jobs, so thank you. We can do this together.