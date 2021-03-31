Menomonie Public Library set to reopen April 5

With new cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County dropping to levels we haven’t seen since last summer, and following guidance from the Department of Health, the Board of Trustees has decided to reopen the building with restrictions beginning April 5. The health and safety of the community, visitors, and staff is still paramount so the reopening will be gradual and cautious. We will keep a close eye on COVID-19 case numbers in Dunn County and listen to advice from the Dunn County Health Department as we slowly phase in additional services.