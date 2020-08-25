Menomonie school board approves the return of fall sports; upholds disorderly conduct complaint against Swanson

Menomonie sports are set to go on as planned.
By a vote of 5-3 Monday night, the Menomonie school board approved an action to allow all fall sports to play, including football.
This will allow Menomonie schools to play others in the conference who have chosen the same action and will be nullified if the district decides to go all-online or move to a hybrid learning model of in-person classes and virtual learning.
Also Monday night, the board rejected a call for changing school mascots and symbols that refer to Native Americans and rejected a move to rescind filing a complaint against a board member.
Menomonie Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said the decision to allow fall sports comes in conjunction with gauging the opinion of the community and weighing the pros and cons of allowing sports to return to Menomonie campuses.
“I think from the surveys we did with our community and the coaches we’ve talked to and the staff we’ve talked to, a majority of people would like us to move forward,” Zydowsky said.
Another action item up for vote during Monday’s meeting included a resolution that would have retired the use of Native American mascots, symbols, images, logos and nicknames in public schools.
Board member Jim Swanson said approving the resolution would be a step forward for the well-being of Menomonie’s Native American population.
“Voting for this is a great way to improve the mental health of our Native American students and improve their well-being,” Swanson said.
Board president David Styer said this topic was discussed heavily in 2019 when the notion was brought to the board. He said he believes Menomonie should make its own decision regarding the topic at a later date rather than voting to approve a statewide blanket resolution.
“I think our school district should worry about our own problems rather than what other districts are doing,” Styer said.
The motion was defeated by a vote of 3-5.
The board also rejected a resolution to remove the disorderly conduct complaint made against Swanson decided upon during a censure hearing a few weeks ago.
The complaint came after a profanity-laced outburst toward Styer during a school board meeting two weeks ago.
The resolution was proposed due to the allegation that another board member or audience member swore at Swanson during the outburst and therefore he shouldn’t be charged if the other individual won’t be. The resolution was voted down.
