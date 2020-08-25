Menomonie school board approves the return of fall sports; upholds disorderly conduct complaint against Swanson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Menomonie sports are set to go on as planned.

By a vote of 5-3 Monday night, the Menomonie school board approved an action to allow all fall sports to play, including football.

This will allow Menomonie schools to play others in the conference who have chosen the same action and will be nullified if the district decides to go all-online or move to a hybrid learning model of in-person classes and virtual learning.

Also Monday night, the board rejected a call for changing school mascots and symbols that refer to Native Americans and rejected a move to rescind filing a complaint against a board member.

Menomonie Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said the decision to allow fall sports comes in conjunction with gauging the opinion of the community and weighing the pros and cons of allowing sports to return to Menomonie campuses.

“I think from the surveys we did with our community and the coaches we’ve talked to and the staff we’ve talked to, a majority of people would like us to move forward,” Zydowsky said.

Another action item up for vote during Monday’s meeting included a resolution that would have retired the use of Native American mascots, symbols, images, logos and nicknames in public schools.