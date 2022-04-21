Menomonie Singers to present “To Sing Again"

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Menomonie Singers will present “To Sing Again,” an eclectic selection of choral music by Claudio Monteverdi, Kyle Pederson, Rollo Dillworth, Randall Stroope, Paul Rudoi and others, to celebrate a long-awaited return to live choral music performance. They will be led by Brian Klein in his first concert as conductor and accompanied on the piano by Ruthann Ledgerwood with percussion by Ann Jorandby.

Concerts will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, and Sunday, April 24 at 2:00 pm Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie.

While these performances carry no ticket fee, the suggested donation is $10.

Conductor Brian Klein joined the choir last year as its fourth conductor. He has a degree in music education with an emphasis in choral conducting from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He is the choral director at Mondovi Middle and High Schools. He has also worked as an assistant conductor in Philadelphia and New York City. In addition, Klein was at one time a tenor in the Menomonie Singers.

Accompanying the choir on piano will be Ruthann Ledgerwood. A veteran accompanist, Ledgerwood is a member of Trio Viva, a string trio located in Menomonie. She has played for many a local music theater production and shows at the Mabel Tainter Theater. She also teaches English at Boyceville High School.

Ann Jorandby plays percussion in the Ludington Guard Band, and for music theater productions with Menomonie High School and the Menomonie Theater Guild.

The Menomonie Singers is a non-profit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989. This adult community choir performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin. Singers are a mix of many professions, including UW-Stout faculty members. The group frequently sings four-part, acapella music.

The choir is always looking for new members. Auditions will be held again in August with rehearsals beginning again shortly after auditions for concerts in the fall. Interested singers should contact Juliana Schmidt, Executive Director and founder, at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com.

Or, check out their website at www.themenomoniesingers.org. The Menomonie Singers can also be found on Facebook.

