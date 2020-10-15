Menomonie to be highlighted on Discover Wisconsin Oct. 17-18

MADISON – Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Menomonie in an upcoming episode. “Menomonie” will air at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 on Fox Sports North and is now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, and on DiscoverWisconsin.com.

Co-host Mariah Haberman kicks off the episode indulging at Jake’s Supper Club, a classic Wisconsin supper club and local hotspot known for its prime rib and hopping happy hour. The DW Crew then checks out the Lake Menomin Watercross Event, where racers ride snowmobiles across the lake in various competitions. The adrenalin continues at Red Cedar Speedway, a track built in the 1970s that houses the area’s vibrant dirt track racing community.

Co-host Collin Geraghty goes on to explore the University of Wisconsin–Stout, the bustling university located in the heart of Menomonie, that hosts many events and opportunities open to the entire community. The outdoor recreation experiences in the Menomonie area are unparalleled so Geraghty joins the Menomonie Area Disc Golf Organization for a few rounds on the beautiful public courses. The DW crew also visits Menomonie’s downtown for their Halloween Ladies Night Out, a night of costumes, sales, and beautiful boutiques.