Menomonie to be highlighted on Discover Wisconsin Oct. 17-18

MADISON – Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Menomonie in an upcoming episode. “Menomonie” will air at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 on Fox Sports North and is now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, and on DiscoverWisconsin.com.
Co-host Mariah Haberman kicks off the episode indulging at Jake’s Supper Club, a classic Wisconsin supper club and local hotspot known for its prime rib and hopping happy hour. The DW Crew then checks out the Lake Menomin Watercross Event, where racers ride snowmobiles across the lake in various competitions. The adrenalin continues at Red Cedar Speedway, a track built in the 1970s that houses the area’s vibrant dirt track racing community.
Co-host Collin Geraghty goes on to explore the University of Wisconsin–Stout, the bustling university located in the heart of Menomonie, that hosts many events and opportunities open to the entire community. The outdoor recreation experiences in the Menomonie area are unparalleled so Geraghty joins the Menomonie Area Disc Golf Organization for a few rounds on the beautiful public courses. The DW crew also visits Menomonie’s downtown for their Halloween Ladies Night Out, a night of costumes, sales, and beautiful boutiques.
In the winter, Menomonie boasts a variety of winter sports, including 5-Stand, a shotgun sport using sporting clays in new and fun ways. Haberman explores Whispering Emerald Ridge, home of 5-Stand, and takes in the Northwoods charm of the lodge. Ice Fishing is another popular sport in the Menomonie area with a thriving community and plenty of fish for all. For those looking to stay warm this winter, Haberman visits The Mabel Tainter, the historic theater and event venue many consider to be a crown jewel of Menomonie.
Geraghty celebrates spring in Menomonie at Govin’s Farm, a local family farm that welcomes the public to meet the many baby animals that spring brings. From lambs to pigs to chicks, there is no shortage of adorable animals to meet and opportunities to learn about agriculture. Geraghty then heads to Tanglewood Greens, an 18-hole golf course known for its beautiful landscape and variety of play. The DW Crew wraps up the episode exploring some of the best breweries and restaurants in the area, including Zymurgy, a popular stop for traditional and unique beers
“Menomonie” will reach Discover Wisconsin’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Jessica Murphy. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
