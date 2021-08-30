Menomonie's Bridge to Hope joins state anti-violence groups to support BIPOC

The Bridge to Hope was one of seven anti-violence programs in Northwestern Wisconsin who collaborated to create an awareness and education video articulating reasons why they believe Black Lives Matter.

“The video is to help dispel the myths that racism doesn’t exist in Western Wisconsin, and explore how being anti-racist is integral to the anti-violence movement” explained Naomi Cummings, Executive Director at The Bridge to Hope.

“The regional sister agencies all came together to work on and publish this video because we want to support our communities in understanding the root oppressions that cause violence against women are linked to racism. We can’t end one form of violence without addressing the other,” says Cummings.

Together, these agencies hope the video will show Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) survivors in our communities that they are safe and welcomed.

“As an organization, we understand the additional complexities and barriers BIPOC survivors face to seeking safety and resources,” says Cummings.

The agencies involved in the video are Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, Bridge to Hope, Community Referral Agency, Embrace, Family Support Center, Oakwood Haven, and Turning Point. The video can be found at bit.ly/WIBLMvideo, and the Facebook page of The Bridge to Hope.

