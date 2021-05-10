Menomonie's Donut Sam's earns statewide recognition

Donut Sam’s was recognized for Best New Business at the Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held virtually on April 21.

Donut Sam’s took top honors in the Best New Business at the event, which was hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The awards ceremony recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2020.

Donut Sam’s is located in the heart of Menomonie, Wisconsin, directly in the foot traffic of numerous University of Wisconsin-Stout students. Owners, Mike and Tanya Husby offer over 20 different kinds of donut combinations, including numerous gluten free donuts. Donut combinations have been created by Sam, son, their Donut Inspiration. Donut Sam’s inspires to make a difference one donut at a time. They have a desire to be a resource to ‘UpSkill’ individuals with special needs and assist in locating employment with other area merchants. Their mission is one of value to many in need in the community, Sam is an inspiration to those in downtown and beyond.