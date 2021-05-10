Menomonie's Donut Sam's earns statewide recognition

Donut Sam’s was recognized for Best New Business at the Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held virtually on April 21.
Donut Sam’s took top honors in the Best New Business at the event, which was hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The awards ceremony recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2020.
Donut Sam’s is located in the heart of Menomonie, Wisconsin, directly in the foot traffic of numerous University of Wisconsin-Stout students. Owners, Mike and Tanya Husby offer over 20 different kinds of donut combinations, including numerous gluten free donuts. Donut combinations have been created by Sam, son, their Donut Inspiration. Donut Sam’s inspires to make a difference one donut at a time. They have a desire to be a resource to ‘UpSkill’ individuals with special needs and assist in locating employment with other area merchants. Their mission is one of value to many in need in the community, Sam is an inspiration to those in downtown and beyond.
Executive Director of Downtown Menomonie, Dustyn Dubuque states, “Menomonie has been in need of a business that focuses on something fun for the entire family, luckily donuts are a great option. It provides, not only a typical coffee shop, but a vast array of small batch donuts that you are unable to get anywhere in the region.”
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 35 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Downtown Menomonie, Inc. has been part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program since 2015.
For a complete list of all the 2020 Main Street award winners, visit www.InWisconsin.com.