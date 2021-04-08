MHS selects two students for Optimists' Youth of the Month

Menomonie High School and the Menomonie Optimist Club teamed up recently to honor two Menomonie students as Youths of the Month. The Optimist Club has sponsored the Youth of the Month program for over 30 years, recognizing the outstanding talent Dunn County youth bring to our communities.

Ricky Mikesell has participated in a number of athletic teams at Menomonie High School, including four years of football, and track. Ricky also has been a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, and the Future Farmers of America. Ricky’s classmates voted him the Homecoming king in the fall of 2020.

Ricky has enjoyed the work experiences of the internship program and has served at Goodwill and at Menomonie High School. Ricky enjoys helping others in any way he can. He plans to enter the work world after graduation.

Ben Ehlert is the second Menomonie Youth of the Month. Ben has distinguished himself through a strong commitment to the Science Olympiad program, earning over 70 medals during the four years he has lettered in the program. Ben also has served as team captain of Menomonie’s Science Olympiad program.