Military vehicle procession joins Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days

After spending the night in Hudson, the convoy will leave at 7 am on Saturday, July 31 and travel east on St. Croix County’s Yellowstone Trail. Interested observers can catch a view of the historic military transports from World War II plus the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf Wars eras as they head east for their next overnight stay in Abbottsford, WI. They’ll end the convoy in Conneaut, Ohio on August 22.

The St. Croix County leg of the trip is north on Carmichael Road to Vine Street, east on Vine (County Road UU) to County Road A, north to Highway 12 and east to Roberts. The convoy will take County Road TT from Roberts to Hammond, then pick up Highway 12 again to Baldwin. The trail will go east from Baldwin on 70th Ave. to County Road BB into Woodville where it will run on Highway 12 again to Knapp. The morning break will happen at the Park in Knapp.

The convoy welcomes local veterans to ride a short distance on the Yellowstone Trail in one of the restored vehicles. Any interested veterans, please contact John Helgeson at (715) 381-3945 for details on the availability of riding in the parade or from Hudson to Knapp.