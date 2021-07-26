Military vehicle procession joins Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days

Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days will has family-friendly activities in Hudson and along the historic Yellowstone Trail on Hwy 12 through Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin and Woodville, WI, July 30 and 31.
A highlight of the 2021 YTHD celebration is the Military Vehicle Preservation Association convoy of historic military vehicles. The privately owned and restored trucks, Jeeps, ambulances, troops and equipment carriers, ambulances and other transports are driving cross-country for 23 days on the Yellowstone Trail starting in Aberdeen, South Dakota and arriving in Hudson on Friday afternoon, July 30.
The 50 to 75 vehicle convoy will arrive in Hudson via County Road F coming from Hastings, MN after traveling across eastern Minnesota during the day. They’ll convene about 5 pm in the parking lot of Faith Community Church on Carmichael Road and honor local veterans with a Salute to Veterans Parade.
The parade route will be north from the church, west on Vine Street to the St. Croix River, south on First Street past Lakefront Park, east on Buckeye Street and up Coulee Road to the Hill. They’ll cross I-94 and end up at the Hudson House Grand Hotel on Crest View Drive.
The SeaBee Veterans of America will host a pig roast at the Hudson House Grand Hotel at 6 pm. The public is invited to attend and see the vehicles up close and talk with the military historic vehicle enthusiasts. A silent auction will also be held plus other informational booths will be on display. The auction will benefit the VFW Post 2115 and American Legion Post 50.
After spending the night in Hudson, the convoy will leave at 7 am on Saturday, July 31 and travel east on St. Croix County’s Yellowstone Trail. Interested observers can catch a view of the historic military transports from World War II plus the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf Wars eras as they head east for their next overnight stay in Abbottsford, WI. They’ll end the convoy in Conneaut, Ohio on August 22.
The St. Croix County leg of the trip is north on Carmichael Road to Vine Street, east on Vine (County Road UU) to County Road A, north to Highway 12 and east to Roberts. The convoy will take County Road TT from Roberts to Hammond, then pick up Highway 12 again to Baldwin. The trail will go east from Baldwin on 70th Ave. to County Road BB into Woodville where it will run on Highway 12 again to Knapp. The morning break will happen at the Park in Knapp.
The convoy welcomes local veterans to ride a short distance on the Yellowstone Trail in one of the restored vehicles. Any interested veterans, please contact John Helgeson at (715) 381-3945 for details on the availability of riding in the parade or from Hudson to Knapp.
Several YTHD activities are planned for Saturday, July 31 with three different car shows from 10 am - 1 pm at Lakefront Park and on Walnut Street. There will be Hospitality Centers from 10 am - 4 pm at Living Vine Church in Hudson and at the Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary in Baldwin. Both Hospitality Centers will have family-friendly activities.
Other activities include: a pancake breakfast; library displays in Roberts and Hammond; history speaker; the EV Experience at St. Croix Electric Cooperative in Hammond; Octagon House Museum tours and ice cream social; Geocaching the Yellowstone Trail; a Yellowstone Trail Poker Run and Sociability Drive through St. Croix County; and more.
Event information is available on the Hudson Area Chamber’s website at HudsonWI.org or find us on Facebook at St Croix County Yellowstone Trail.