Million-dollar sculpture exhibit to be featured at first annual Forge Fest

EAU CLAIRE -- Since its inception in 2015, Artisan Forge Studios in Uptown Eau Claire has always been a hub for all things creative. This weekend during their inaugural music festival - Forge Fest - they are taking that distinction to a whole new level with the unveiling of a permanent sculpture exhibit worth over $1,000,000.
The artist behind the new exhibit, Stephen Fischer, is a nationally renowned sculptor who has spent his life creating beautiful, large-scale works of art using primarily steel and aluminum. AFS owner, Greg Johnson went to great lengths to secure this new exhibit and has spent countless hours getting it ready for an unveiling this Saturday. He noted: “This new exhibit is absolutely going to become a staple in Eau Claire’s art scene. If you want to be one of the first to experience it, get your tickets to Forge Fest now! This is just one of many surprises that we have up our sleeves for festival attendees this weekend.”
ART
Johnson himself will also be unveiling a new piece of his own – a monumental sculpture known as “Crossroads”. It’s his latest work representing the abundance of opportunities we are presented with in the
changing world. Other notable artistic highlights during Forge Fest include a FREE art show from 10am to 4pm with many local artisans featured, as well as new murals and other art installations on display.
MUSIC
Of course, there is also the live music portion of the event, which consists of six phenomenal regional acts. The lineup includes local favorites Peter Wolf Crier (St. Paul / Eau Claire), along with Valaska (Los Angeles / Chicago), Ludlow (Chicago), Hi-Lux (Kansas City), Nathan Graham (Chicago), and Mitch Mead (Chicago). This lineup truly offers something for everyone with artists spanning multiple genres including folk, soul, Americana, funk, rock ‘n’ roll, alt country, and indie.
FOOD
No festival would be complete without Instagram-worthy food and cold drinks! Forge Fest is no different, offering a smattering of food from Southside Soul, Ray Jay’s Deli, Red Coal BBQ, Godfather’s Pizza, and Artisan Forge’s own Sweet Driver Cafe. An assortment of drinks will also be available onsite from Parkridge Distributing. General admission tickets are available for $30 online. Discounted student tickets are still available for $25.
Visit www.forgefestec.com to buy yours now! Tickets will be sold at the gate, but attendees are encouraged to buy their passes ahead of time to avoid longer wait times at the gate.