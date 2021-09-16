Million-dollar sculpture exhibit to be featured at first annual Forge Fest

EAU CLAIRE -- Since its inception in 2015, Artisan Forge Studios in Uptown Eau Claire has always been a hub for all things creative. This weekend during their inaugural music festival - Forge Fest - they are taking that distinction to a whole new level with the unveiling of a permanent sculpture exhibit worth over $1,000,000.

The artist behind the new exhibit, Stephen Fischer, is a nationally renowned sculptor who has spent his life creating beautiful, large-scale works of art using primarily steel and aluminum. AFS owner, Greg Johnson went to great lengths to secure this new exhibit and has spent countless hours getting it ready for an unveiling this Saturday. He noted: “This new exhibit is absolutely going to become a staple in Eau Claire’s art scene. If you want to be one of the first to experience it, get your tickets to Forge Fest now! This is just one of many surprises that we have up our sleeves for festival attendees this weekend.”