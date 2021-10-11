Mobile mammography unit benefiting patients in rural communities

In June 2021, Prevea Health, in partnership with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, began providing mobile mammography services to residents in rural western Wisconsin communities. Since then, 190 patients have used mobile mammography services, and of those patients:

23 patients required additional imaging for suspected breast cancer

1 patient was diagnosed with breast cancer

25 patients received a mammogram for the first time

15 patients had not had a mammogram in more than 5 years

“These numbers indicate the importance of not only a mobile mammography service in rural communities, but also early breast cancer detection,” says Megan Bauer, mobile imaging coordinator and mammography technologist. “These 190 women now have an accurate picture of their breast health, and we know that detecting potential cancers early will help save lives.”

The mobile mammography unit is equipped with technology that has the capability to provide 3-D and/or digital images. It features two changing rooms and a waiting room and is staffed by a registered mammography technologist. It travels on a regular basis to Prevea Health centers in Altoona, Augusta, Cornell, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake.

“Many women may not otherwise receive a mammogram due to the burden of traveling to another community where services are available,” says Megan. “By coming to them, we hope more women will find the service convenient and schedule an appointment as soon as possible.”

All women should talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screenings mammograms, especially those age 40 or at a high-risk. A schedule will be based upon an individual’s health. At age 40, any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.

Appointments with the mobile mammography unit are required and can be made by calling (715) 717-3690. More information is also available at: www.prevea.com/mammo

The unit was purchased with funds donated by private donors to the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation – the philanthropic, charitable arm of the HSHS hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.

